3 new stores open at Dayton Mall

Popper’s Tea, which offers has a wide selection of premium teas from classic blends to exotic flavors and even Bubble Tea. opened in the former Blossom Juicy Bar location at a corner space of the mall’s food court. This is the seventh location of Popper’s Tea, which has stores in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Talk N’ Fix, which offers smart device repair and sells new and used cellular devices and accessories, is located on the upper level near the food court between Popper’s Tea and daycare center I Class Academy.

All three stores are inline spaces, not kiosks, Rebecca Maguire, the mall’s marketing manager told this news outlet.

Dayton Mall features more than 90 tenants in its 1.4 million square feet of leasable space. Dave Duebber, the mall’s general manager, said earlier this year that the mall has seen an increase in tenants in the last year or so and is about 90% occupied.

Dayton Mall has welcomed several new tenants this year, including 3D Art, which offers holographic prints and “unique lights that go with any aesthetic,” and Claw Crazy Arcade, a family-friendly arcade with locations in Edinburg, Fort Wayne, Greenwood and Columbus, Indiana.

Also new to the mall are two kiosks. SD Beauty Care features skincare products and is located near Buckle and Cellaxs Phone Repair between FYE and American Eagle.

Dayton Mall earlier this year said Kids Empire would open there. The indoor playground entertainment brand offers giant playground areas that include floor-to-ceiling climbing walls, play structures, drop-in ball pits and more, according to Spinosa Real Estate Group, the mall’s owner.