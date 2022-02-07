Miami Twp. to put electric, natural gas aggregation options on ballot this May

One measure on the May 3 ballot will, if approved, will grant Miami Twp. the authority to aggregate electric service on behalf of its residents and another one would allow it to do so for natural gas service.

Trustees voted last week to put both measures before residents. The board also approved the hiring of Mansfield-based energy consulting firm Trebel LLC to help the township manage that process and, if voters approve the ballot measure, select a supplier for those services.