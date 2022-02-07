Miami Twp. to put electric, natural gas aggregation options on ballot this May

Miami Twp. residents will get to vote on options that could help them get natural gas and electricity at lower fixed rates than they might be able to obtain on their own.
One measure on the May 3 ballot will, if approved, will grant Miami Twp. the authority to aggregate electric service on behalf of its residents and another one would allow it to do so for natural gas service.
Trustees voted last week to put both measures before residents. The board also approved the hiring of Mansfield-based energy consulting firm Trebel LLC to help the township manage that process and, if voters approve the ballot measure, select a supplier for those services.
Trustee President Terry Posey Jr. told the Dayton Daily News that when it comes to electric and gas aggregation, this is “kind of the best of both worlds” in terms of the way it is being presented to residents.
“The unincorporated township residents will first get to vote whether they’d like to the township to be responsible for negotiating their natural gas and electric transmission rates,” Posey said. “Then, if they have a plan that they like or don’t want to participate in aggregation, they have the opportunity to opt out.”
Trustee Vice President John Morris said when an entire community’s rates are aggregated in such a fashion, “you can get a lower price from the open market price that your individual consumer is charged.”
Morris said trustees held a study session and presentation from Trebel and liked what company officials had to say.
Trebel LLC also has worked with Clay, Jefferson and Butler townships, the township said.
“This has been happening all over the state for years,” Morris said. “Almost two thirds of the state is covered by energy deregulation in some way or another.”
