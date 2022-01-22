Miami Twp. to see slew of new projects this year

Located about a mile north of the Dayton Mall — east of Ohio 741, south of Vienna Parkway and west of Mohawk Trail — the project has been several years in the making.

“The number of houses there is the big thing,” Posey said. “This new development is really enabled by the opening up of Vienna Parkway to State Route 741. New housing, new businesses, and the new thoroughfare are all very exciting in what had been a mature and established area in the township.”

Wrapping up construction in the first half of this year will be the 131-unit, 122,275-square-foot Homestead Village Active Living facility, Posey said.

Located at The Exchange at Spring Valley, a 42-acre mixed-use development on Ohio 741 that contains mostly retail and some office use, the facility will feature amenities such as a barber shop, salon, game room, fitness center, living room, business center, chapel, post office, pet grooming area and more.

Under construction “any day now” will be a 30,000-square-foot Mazda dealership at 8300 Lyons Ridge Drive, Posey said. The $7 million project will breathe new life into the former site of Danbarry Cinemas behind the Dayton Mall and create 100 new jobs in the township.

In addition, the township is in active discussion for development at a variety of sites, Posey said.

“We’re excited about the interest ... and businesses remain interested in relocating to Miami Twp., which demonstrates the vibrancy of the area and the business community despite some of the challenges,” he said.

The township soon will be starting “really intensive work” on how best to spend the American Rescue Plan funds, Posey said.

“There are goals of the current trustees to take the ability to use these funds for external purposes to facilitate non-profits, businesses .... in the township,” he said. “We had established last year a Community Investment and Innovation Fund, but this year is when we’re going to put it to use and that process should begin with the Feb. 1 meeting.”

In addition, 2022 will see the township finalizing its Comprehensive Plan and a new Parks Board.