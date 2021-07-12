Connor Group files to expand Miami Twp. offices, update airport architecture standards

Real estate investment company Connor Group has applied to Miami Twp. government to expand its Springboro Pike offices by 21,000 square feet and to update architectural standards at its hangar at Dayton-Wright Brothers Airport, possibly teeing up a future expansion there, as well.
One application with township government, dated April 15, 2021, asked to expand the company’s “central support office” at 10510 Springboro Pike by about 21,000 square feet.
The office project would entail an “enclosed bridge/walkway to connect the existing office to the new annex facility.”
“The exterior design and massing of the annex complements the design of the existing building,” the application says. A parking expansion is part of the plan.
Another application, dated April 16 this year, asks the township to amend facade guidelines “to consider alternative architectural styles” for the company’s airport hangar, setting the stage for a possible future expansion of the hangar at some point.
Connor Group, which buys and sells apartment complexes nationally, has taken pride in its Dayton-area $18 million, two-story headquarters building and its adjacent $5 million, 17,000-square-foot hangar.
“I would guess that there probably is not another hangar like that in Ohio,” former Dayton Aviation Director Terry Slaybaugh said in 2018 of the company’s hangar off Ohio 741.
The township’s zoning commission and its board of trustees have thus far approved expansion of the office building and modification of architectural design standards at the airport.
No formal application has been submitted for an expansion to the Connor Group hangar, but the company has said it may apply for an expansion in the future, township planner Alex Carlson said Monday.
“The Connor Group requested a modification to the architectural design standards that would allow architecture similar to the existing hangar if they choose to expand in the future,” Carlson said.
A Connor Group spokeswoman said the company was preparing information on the company’s plans.