JUST IN: Miami Twp. seeks to identify $1M in for new neighborhood initiatives

MIAMI TWP. – Township officials are seeking to identify about $1 million for new neighborhood initiatives.
Miami Twp. Trustee President John Morris said the initiatives could have a variety of impacts, ranging from economic development and parks and recreation programs to special events at Austin Landing.
The initiatives will come as a result of a Community Investment and Innovation Fund recently established by trustees, the township announced Monday.
The fund will be fueled by more than $3 million from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act and an Ohio Senate bill earmarking money for Miami Twp., Morris said.
“It doesn’t mean that this money is the only source for dollars,” he said. “We’re going to be very creative and it’s going to be a great impact.”
Corporate sponsorship for events will also be sought, he said.
“I look forward to working with our citizens and exploring their ideas for the best way to invest these funds into our neighborhood parks, roads and organizations,” Morris said in the announcement.
The next steps will be for the trustees and administration to identify available funding and potential uses, according to the township.
In 2020, Senate Bill 4 was passed, allowing local governments to redirect restricted funds for investment into other areas, township officials said.