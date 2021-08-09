JUST IN: Miami Twp. seeks to identify $1M in for new neighborhood initiatives

Corporate sponsorship for events will also be sought, he said.

“I look forward to working with our citizens and exploring their ideas for the best way to invest these funds into our neighborhood parks, roads and organizations,” Morris said in the announcement.

The next steps will be for the trustees and administration to identify available funding and potential uses, according to the township.

In 2020, Senate Bill 4 was passed, allowing local governments to redirect restricted funds for investment into other areas, township officials said.