Miami University to start semester online

All undergraduates will begin classes online for the start of the fall semester next month, Miami University officials announced Monday evening.
Classes for undergraduates will be held remotely when the semester starts Aug. 17 through at least Sept. 21 with the option of continuing online only for the entire semester as part of the university’s phased-in approach to the start of the academic year “due to the changing dynamics of the COVID-19 virus.”
Undergraduate classes at Miami’s regional campuses also will begin remotely Aug. 17.
“As a university, we must continue to be flexible and adaptable with the health and safety of our community as our first priority,” wrote President Greg Crawford in a letter to Oxford students. “When we began planning last spring, we had hoped that the COVID-19 pandemic would be in significant decline before classes were scheduled to begin. Instead, cases are rising in many states. “With over 40% of our Oxford students coming from outside Ohio, we’ve been monitoring the situation closely.”
University officials said they are working with Butler county public health officials and following the guidance and directives of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Ohio Department of Health and Gov. Mike DeWine.
Move-in for Oxford undergraduate students living in the residence halls will begin Sept. 14 in a phased-in manner.
Graduate students will begin on-campus classes on Aug. 17, and research activities will continue as planned.
Students who elect to return this fall will be required to sign a health and safety pledge.
While students have the an online-only option, newly admitted and transfer students to the Oxford campus can choose to postpone their enrollment for a semester or for a year.