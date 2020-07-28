Miami University to start semester online

University officials said they are working with Butler county public health officials and following the guidance and directives of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Ohio Department of Health and Gov. Mike DeWine.

Move-in for Oxford undergraduate students living in the residence halls will begin Sept. 14 in a phased-in manner.

Graduate students will begin on-campus classes on Aug. 17, and research activities will continue as planned.

Students who elect to return this fall will be required to sign a health and safety pledge.

While students have the an online-only option, newly admitted and transfer students to the Oxford campus can choose to postpone their enrollment for a semester or for a year.