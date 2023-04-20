Miamisburg announces new elementary school principal

The Miamisburg School District announced Jessica Hoban will be the new principal of Bauer Elementary School. Hoban is currently a Reading Recovery Teacher at Kinder Elementary School.
“Jessica is a dedicated educator with a passion for learning, leadership skills, and an understanding of our school community. We are thrilled to have her join our administrative team as the principal of Bauer Elementary School,” said Laura Blessing, superintendent of the Miamisburg School District.
Hoban has been a part of the Miamisburg School District for over 10 years, serving as a teacher-based teams facilitator, summer school co-coordinator, and a kindergarten, first and second grade teacher. She begins her new job on Aug. 1.
Medlar View’s current principal, Susan Woods, will be retiring at the end of the school year, and Shannon Ruppert, currently the principal at Bear Elementary School, will transfer to Medlar View next school year.
Tammy Sundermann, currently the principal at Bauer Elementary, will move to Bear Elementary at the start of next school year.
