BreakingNews
Senate passes measures seeking to amend Ohio Constitution, pre-empt abortion-rights vote; House to vote Thursday
X

Miamisburg announces new elementary school principal

Local News
By , Staff Writer
48 minutes ago
Jessica Hoban will be the new principal of Bauer Elementary beginning next school year.

The Miamisburg School District announced Jessica Hoban will be the new principal of Bauer Elementary School. Hoban is currently a Reading Recovery Teacher at Kinder Elementary School.

“Jessica is a dedicated educator with a passion for learning, leadership skills, and an understanding of our school community. We are thrilled to have her join our administrative team as the principal of Bauer Elementary School,” said Laura Blessing, superintendent of the Miamisburg School District.

Hoban has been a part of the Miamisburg School District for over 10 years, serving as a teacher-based teams facilitator, summer school co-coordinator, and a kindergarten, first and second grade teacher. She begins her new job on Aug. 1.

Medlar View’s current principal, Susan Woods, will be retiring at the end of the school year, and Shannon Ruppert, currently the principal at Bear Elementary School, will transfer to Medlar View next school year.

Tammy Sundermann, currently the principal at Bauer Elementary, will move to Bear Elementary at the start of next school year.

In Other News
1
Bankrupt David’s Bridal IDs Dayton Mall and West Chester stores for...
2
Tipp City events bustling with Weaver in new role
3
Washington Twp. voters to decide on fire levy renewal, recreation levy...
4
Rocketry team of local high schoolers advances to national finals
5
Troy man, 21, sentenced after leaving phone in women’s bathroom for...

About the Author

Eileen McClory is the education reporter for the Dayton Daily News. She grew up in the Dayton area and returned to cover her hometown.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top