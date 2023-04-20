Miamisburg announces new elementary school principal

“Jessica is a dedicated educator with a passion for learning, leadership skills, and an understanding of our school community. We are thrilled to have her join our administrative team as the principal of Bauer Elementary School,” said Laura Blessing, superintendent of the Miamisburg School District.

Hoban has been a part of the Miamisburg School District for over 10 years, serving as a teacher-based teams facilitator, summer school co-coordinator, and a kindergarten, first and second grade teacher. She begins her new job on Aug. 1.