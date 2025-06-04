Miamisburg bans cannabis businesses before state law changes

“The ordinance will have no effect on adult cannabis use and possession, including limited home growing, all of which are now legal as provided by state law,” said City Manager Keith Johnson in a May 28 memorandum.

The ban replaces a temporary ban with a permanent one. It will remain unless Miamisburg City Council decides to change it in the future.

While Ohio law allows adults to use and possess cannabis, cities can still decide whether to allow businesses that sell or produce it to operate in their jurisdiction. However there is a chance Ohio’s new two-year budget bill, which is still being debated in the state Senate, could remove that local control, making city-wide bans unenforceable.