Miamisburg bridge shut down for rehab project

MIAMISBURG —The Ninth Street Bridge, which is located between Sycamore and Sennett streets, was closed to all traffic this morning for a planned rehabilitation project.
Work on the project will include removal of the roadway, replacement of rusted, deteriorated box beams under the road and modification to the existing bridge abutments and wing-walls. A $546,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Municipal Bridge Program is providing funding support for the $750,000 project.
The bridge is scheduled for a 90-day closure with traffic detoured, city officials told this news outlet today. The project is expected to be completed in September.
Bridges are inspected and categorized as either good, fair or poor condition. The bridge, built in 1930, is among nearly two dozen in Montgomery County considered by the 2021 National Bridge Inventory to be in “poor” condition.
Its condition, deck and superstructure are all rated as poor, according to NBI, a database maintained by the U.S. Federal Highway Administration that compiles bridge information and inspection reports for every state.
A structural appraisal of the bridge, which was built in 1930 and last reconstructed in 1970, shows it is “basically intolerable requiring high priority of corrective action.”
For more information, call the city engineer’s office at 937-847-6531.
