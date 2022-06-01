Miamisburg bridge shut down for rehab project

Work on the project will include removal of the roadway, replacement of rusted, deteriorated box beams under the road and modification to the existing bridge abutments and wing-walls. A $546,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Municipal Bridge Program is providing funding support for the $750,000 project.

The bridge is scheduled for a 90-day closure with traffic detoured, city officials told this news outlet today. The project is expected to be completed in September.