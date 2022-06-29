Miamisburg closes road for storm culvert replacement, roadside repairs

Lower Miamisburg Road is closed to all traffic this week between Dee Avenue and South Union Road for storm culvert replacement and roadside repairs, city officials said.
The project includes the replacement of stone abutment walls and a flat driveway slab, and installation of a new drainage culvert, according to City Engineer Bob Stanley.
“Work is necessary due to erosion from high storm water flow events,” Stanley said.
Total project cost is $75,525. Due to the timing and emergency nature of the project, it is being managed and executed by the Montgomery County Transportation Improvement District, Stanley said. The agreement was approved by Miamisburg City Council at its April 19 meeting.
Questions may be directed to the city of Miamisburg’s Engineering Department at 937-847-6531.
About the Author