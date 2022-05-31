Miamisburg company wins U.S. energy grant to toughen electric grid

Once demonstrated, this technology could also be used in power conversion systems in electric vehicles and aircraft, Cornerstone also said.

Cornerstone performs research and manufacturing for the aerospace, defense and industrial industries.

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm recently announced a total of 259 Department of Energy grants totaling $53 million to 210 small businesses in 38 states.

The awards include projects relating to particle accelerators and fusion technology, applied nanoscience, quantum information applications, and dark matter research along with a wide range of other efforts.

“Supporting small businesses will ensure we are tapping into all of America’s talent to develop clean energy technologies that will help us tackle the climate crisis,” said Steve Binkley, acting director of the Department of Energy’s Office of Science. “DOE’s investments will enable these economic engines to optimize and commercialize their breakthroughs, while developing the next generation of science leaders and ensuring U.S. scientific and economic competitiveness that will benefit all Americans.”