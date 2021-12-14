Miamisburg defense contractor celebrates multi-million-dollar contract win

A local defense contractor and technical writing firm is part of a $261 million Army contract.
O’Neil & Associates, of Miamisburg, landed a multi-million dollar contract for integrated product support as part of a competitive $261.7 million firm fixed-price contract awarded to Taylor Defense Products, O’Neil said recently.
The contract calls for the development of cranes with minor military modifications for the U.S. Army.
O’Neil, an employee-owned company, develops technical publications, training resources and related materials and will serve as a subcontractor for Taylor Defense Products.
As part of the deal, O’Neil will provide product support materials to allow Army operators and maintainers to properly maintain and operate the cranes. On this contract, the local company will deliver technical manuals, provisioning, training, logistics support analysis, and packaging.
“We have an incredible track record of developing long-term, mutually beneficial business relationships because we create trusted solutions for complex needs,” said Hernan Olivas, O’Neil president and chief executive.
Taylor Defense Products is part of the Taylor group of companies, one of the largest heavy lift manufacturers in the U.S.
Work will start this month and extend through March 31, 2025.
