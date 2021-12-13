Planners vote to seek $13.5M ODOT loan for area’s biggest traffic circle

The Montgomery County Transportation Improvement District (TID) board of trustees are slated to vote today to authorize the district to apply for a $13.5 million Ohio Department of Transportation loan to build the area’s largest traffic circle near the fulfillment center Amazon is building in Union.
The loan would make up the bulk of the money the $16 million project requires, Steve Stanley, executive director of the Montgomery County TID, said Monday.
The idea is to ease travel for the many trucks traveling to and from not only Amazon, but Procter & Gamble, Crocs, Frito Lay and other companies that have big logistics centers in and near Union, northwest of the Dayton International Airport, north of the interchange of interstates 70 and 75.
“The whole idea is to be out in front of the development as much as possible,” Stanley said. “Because what we want to do is anticipate the demand on roadways and local infrastructure.”
Planners envision what they say will be the biggest traffic circle in the Dayton area. Union City Manager John Applegate said he wants the roundabout to be able to accommodate WB-67 tractor trailers, among the biggest vehicles on the road.
“It’s going to be huge,” Applegate said last month, speaking to a committee weighing requests for Montgomery County ED/GE (Economic Development/Government Equity) grants.
An affirmative vote by TID trustees Monday would authorize the district to apply for the loan from ODOT’s State Infrastructure Bank, but Stanley said it’s more likely that the city of Union will apply for the loan. In case the city does not, however, an affirmative vote would let Stanley proceed with an application.
Applegate said Monday he would discuss the issue with Stanley.
“It’s kind of a moving ball right now,” he said.
Both men hope to break ground by next spring in the project, having the work completed “the sooner the better,” Stanley said.
Besides the $13.5 million ODOT loan, other funding sources are either being considered or are in the works, Stanley said.
The EDGE committee voted Friday to recommend that Montgomery County Commissioners give the Union project $500,000. Stanley said he also expects a 629 grant from JobsOhio, and another $400,000 from another ODOT grant, among other funding sources.
