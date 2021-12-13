dayton-daily-news logo
X

Planners vote to seek $13.5M ODOT loan for area’s biggest traffic circle

Crocs opened a second distribution facility called the Nile in September near the Dayton International Airport. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF
Caption
Crocs opened a second distribution facility called the Nile in September near the Dayton International Airport. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Local News
By Thomas Gnau
38 minutes ago

The Montgomery County Transportation Improvement District (TID) board of trustees are slated to vote today to authorize the district to apply for a $13.5 million Ohio Department of Transportation loan to build the area’s largest traffic circle near the fulfillment center Amazon is building in Union.

The loan would make up the bulk of the money the $16 million project requires, Steve Stanley, executive director of the Montgomery County TID, said Monday.

The idea is to ease travel for the many trucks traveling to and from not only Amazon, but Procter & Gamble, Crocs, Frito Lay and other companies that have big logistics centers in and near Union, northwest of the Dayton International Airport, north of the interchange of interstates 70 and 75.

ExploreUnion wants to build area’s largest traffic roundabout for Amazon, other businesses

“The whole idea is to be out in front of the development as much as possible,” Stanley said. “Because what we want to do is anticipate the demand on roadways and local infrastructure.”

Planners envision what they say will be the biggest traffic circle in the Dayton area. Union City Manager John Applegate said he wants the roundabout to be able to accommodate WB-67 tractor trailers, among the biggest vehicles on the road.

“It’s going to be huge,” Applegate said last month, speaking to a committee weighing requests for Montgomery County ED/GE (Economic Development/Government Equity) grants.

An affirmative vote by TID trustees Monday would authorize the district to apply for the loan from ODOT’s State Infrastructure Bank, but Stanley said it’s more likely that the city of Union will apply for the loan. In case the city does not, however, an affirmative vote would let Stanley proceed with an application.

Applegate said Monday he would discuss the issue with Stanley.

“It’s kind of a moving ball right now,” he said.

Both men hope to break ground by next spring in the project, having the work completed “the sooner the better,” Stanley said.

Besides the $13.5 million ODOT loan, other funding sources are either being considered or are in the works, Stanley said.

The EDGE committee voted Friday to recommend that Montgomery County Commissioners give the Union project $500,000. Stanley said he also expects a 629 grant from JobsOhio, and another $400,000 from another ODOT grant, among other funding sources.

In Other News
1
Dayton police union’s complaint about COVID testing is dismissed
2
Kettering schools childcare switch on hold; some families say cost...
3
Woman taken to hospital with suspected serious injuries in Saturday...
4
Mason Council votes tonight on repeal of sanctuary city for the unborn...
5
Wednesday’s Community Conversation: Making our region the best for the...

About the Author

ajc.com

Thomas Gnau
Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top