Planners vote to seek $13.5M ODOT loan for area’s biggest traffic circle

“It’s going to be huge,” Applegate said last month, speaking to a committee weighing requests for Montgomery County ED/GE (Economic Development/Government Equity) grants.

An affirmative vote by TID trustees Monday would authorize the district to apply for the loan from ODOT’s State Infrastructure Bank, but Stanley said it’s more likely that the city of Union will apply for the loan. In case the city does not, however, an affirmative vote would let Stanley proceed with an application.

Applegate said Monday he would discuss the issue with Stanley.

“It’s kind of a moving ball right now,” he said.

Both men hope to break ground by next spring in the project, having the work completed “the sooner the better,” Stanley said.

Besides the $13.5 million ODOT loan, other funding sources are either being considered or are in the works, Stanley said.

The EDGE committee voted Friday to recommend that Montgomery County Commissioners give the Union project $500,000. Stanley said he also expects a 629 grant from JobsOhio, and another $400,000 from another ODOT grant, among other funding sources.