Miamisburg man charged in rape of Dayton teen at Christmas party

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Dayton police were dispatched Dec. 18 to a house in the 5600 block of East Gander Road, where a teen girl was crying who said she was sleeping on a couch in the basement and woke up to discover the suspect, identified as Williams, sexually assaulting her, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

The teen was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where a sexual assault kit was completed and submitted to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s crime laboratory.

During an interview, the 17-year-old told police that the night of the party Williams made inappropriate comments and tried to kiss her and get her to sit next to him, but that she “told him no several times advising she was only 17 years old, and he was a grown man,” the affidavit stated.

Williams is held on $150,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.