Miamisburg man killed in rollover crash in Darke County

Just before 5 p.m. Monday a sheriff’s deputy drove up on the scene of a two-vehicle crash that had just occurred at U.S. 127 and Childrens Home-Bradford Road.

A preliminary investigation determined a 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser heading east on Childrens Home-Bradford Road stopped at the U.S. 127 intersection before attempting to cross the road. The PT Cruiser hit a 2004 Dodge truck traveling north on U.S. 127.

The truck went off the right side of the road, rolling onto its passenger side, according to the sheriff’s office.

Greer was the front passenger seat in the truck. Two other passengers in the back, a 22-year-old and female child, were taken to Wayne HealthCare for possible minor injuries.

In addition to deputies, Greenville Police Department, Greenville City Fire Department, Greenville Twp. Fire and Rescue and the Darke County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

It was the second fatal crash in Darke County over the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend.

Early Saturday morning 20-year-old Gage Holmes of Versailles died following a crash on Shaffer Road near Brown Road, just west of Versailles.

Deputies said a Dodge Ram 3500 was going north on Shaffer Road when it went off the right side of the road and rolled multiple times before coming to a stop on its top.

Holmes was pronounced dead at the scene.

Staff writer Holly Souther contributed to this report.