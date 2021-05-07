Miamisburg man sentenced for crash that killed area woman

Tommy Abner, 49, formerly of Miamisburg, was sentenced Wednesday to 12-16 ½ years in prison by Warren County Common Pleas Court Judge Timothy N. Tepe.

In March, Abner was found guilty after pleading no contest to aggravated vehicular homicide, a felony of the first degree; aggravated vehicular homicide, a felony of the second degree; three counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence, misdemeanors of the first degree; and escape, a felony of the third degree.