Miamisburg man sentenced for crash that killed area woman

A Miamisburg man who caused fatal traffic crash that killed an area woman was sentenced to a lengthy prison sentence.
Tommy Abner, 49, formerly of Miamisburg, was sentenced Wednesday to 12-16 ½ years in prison by Warren County Common Pleas Court Judge Timothy N. Tepe.
In March, Abner was found guilty after pleading no contest to aggravated vehicular homicide, a felony of the first degree; aggravated vehicular homicide, a felony of the second degree; three counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence, misdemeanors of the first degree; and escape, a felony of the third degree.
On June 18, 2020, Abner operated a motor vehicle while under the influence, traveling westbound on Ohio 73 in Clearcreek Twp. Abner went left of center, ultimately striking head-on and killing 51-year-old Jeri Beth Murray. At the scene, witnesses observed Abner to have slurred speech and Abner’s blood tests later confirmed he was positive for amphetamines and methamphetamines. Abner also was driving on a suspended license at the time of the crash.
On March 29, 2021, while awaiting trial, the court granted Abner a medical furlough, but he failed to return to the Warren County Jail, instead fleeing to Kentucky.
This was Abner’s third OVI offense, with 17 previous license suspensions. Tepe imposed the maximum sentence allowed on the aggravated vehicular homicide, as well as a lifetime license suspension.
“Because of his repeated decisions to get behind the wheel while impaired, Abner took the life of a wife and a mother and completely destroyed her family. While no prison sentence will bring Jeri Beth Murray back, our community is safer today with Mr. Abner behind bars,” said Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell.