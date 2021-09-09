Miamisburg mandates masks for students, staff starting Monday

“As we continue to monitor district data related to COVID-19 cases and quarantines, we are seeing the impact that it is having on our district,” Blessing said. “The district has encouraged personal choice in wearing a face mask as long as we could, but now there is no doubt we must act if we want to keep students and staff in a face-to-face learning environment this year.”

Miamisburg School District said it had more than 300 students in quarantine last week, she said.

“Because our goal has always been to keep students in school, we believe that requiring masks will reduce quarantines and enable more students to stay in school,” Blessing said.

If the number of students and/or staff in quarantine or isolation continue to increase, the district will return to virtual learning, she said.

“Students need to be at school, and we want to do all that we can to ensure that they remain in school for the 2021-22 school year,” Blessing said.