Miamisburg mandates masks for students, staff starting Monday

Another Miami Valley school district is mandating mask wearing to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
The Miamisburg School District announced the mask mandate via its website at 4 p.m. today. It will go into effect Monday for all Pre-K-12 staff, students, volunteers, and visitors when they are in a building or riding on district transportation, Superintendent Laura Blessing said in a letter to the district’s parents.
“As a district we have been closely watching our COVID-19 positive cases and quarantines, and making building changes as needed,” Blessing said. “Unfortunately, due to high numbers of quarantines, the district has reached a point where we can no longer just strongly request staff, students, and visitors wear a face mask.”
Credit: DaytonDailyNews
Staff and student safety is the most important factor to consider when making this decision, she said.
“As we continue to monitor district data related to COVID-19 cases and quarantines, we are seeing the impact that it is having on our district,” Blessing said. “The district has encouraged personal choice in wearing a face mask as long as we could, but now there is no doubt we must act if we want to keep students and staff in a face-to-face learning environment this year.”
Miamisburg School District said it had more than 300 students in quarantine last week, she said.
“Because our goal has always been to keep students in school, we believe that requiring masks will reduce quarantines and enable more students to stay in school,” Blessing said.
If the number of students and/or staff in quarantine or isolation continue to increase, the district will return to virtual learning, she said.
“Students need to be at school, and we want to do all that we can to ensure that they remain in school for the 2021-22 school year,” Blessing said.