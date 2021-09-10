Over 1,000 local K-12 students got COVID last week

At this time last year, the entire state of Ohio was reporting about 1,000 new COVID cases per day, and many schools were still in fully remote learning. In the Dayton region, only 19 student COVID cases were reported to ODH from Sept. 7-13, 2020. This year, the state has recently seen 5,000 to 7,000 new cases per day, just after schools started in-person.

Since an August surge of COVID cases and quarantines disrupted the back-to-school process, many schools have recently changed their policies, adopting mask mandates, and in some cases, have closed for multiple days or a week in an attempt to stem the tide of COVID spread.

As of Monday, Troy will be the only one of the area’s 12 largest school districts with no mask mandate. Northmont and Springboro have partial mask mandates (grades PK-6), and the other nine will require masks for everyone (Dayton, Centerville, Kettering, Beavercreek, Huber Heights, Miamisburg, Lebanon, Fairborn and Xenia).