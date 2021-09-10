Over 1,000 local K-12 students got COVID last week

The Dayton-area’s K-12 schools reported that 1,011 of their students had new cases of COVID-19 in the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, according to data released Thursday by the Ohio Department of Health.
That’s significantly higher than any week last school year, even in the surge of COVID cases surrounding the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, when 250-350 new school cases were common.
Among Ohio’s 607 school districts, Xenia, Northmont and Beavercreek schools ranked seventh, ninth and 11th in the state for having the most new student COVID cases last week. Kettering, Centerville and Miamisburg schools also ranked in the top 20.
But it was not an isolated issue in a few schools. More than 30 local districts, private schools and charter schools reported at least 10 new COVID cases last week between students and staff. (see chart below).
Centerville, Franklin, Northmont and Dayton reported the most new COVID cases among school staff, with 8-9 each.
At this time last year, the entire state of Ohio was reporting about 1,000 new COVID cases per day, and many schools were still in fully remote learning. In the Dayton region, only 19 student COVID cases were reported to ODH from Sept. 7-13, 2020. This year, the state has recently seen 5,000 to 7,000 new cases per day, just after schools started in-person.
Since an August surge of COVID cases and quarantines disrupted the back-to-school process, many schools have recently changed their policies, adopting mask mandates, and in some cases, have closed for multiple days or a week in an attempt to stem the tide of COVID spread.
As of Monday, Troy will be the only one of the area’s 12 largest school districts with no mask mandate. Northmont and Springboro have partial mask mandates (grades PK-6), and the other nine will require masks for everyone (Dayton, Centerville, Kettering, Beavercreek, Huber Heights, Miamisburg, Lebanon, Fairborn and Xenia).
|school or district
|student cases
|staff cases
|Xenia
|67
|6
|Northmont
|64
|8
|Beavercreek
|59
|7
|Kettering
|52
|1
|Centerville
|51
|9
|Miamisburg
|49
|4
|Dayton
|47
|8
|Fairborn
|46
|6
|Tipp City
|37
|3
|Huber Heights
|34
|6
|Trotwood-Madison
|34
|2
|Carlisle
|33
|1
|Franklin
|32
|9
|Tecumseh
|29
|2
|Lebanon
|29
|0
|Bellbrook-Sugarcreek
|26
|2
|Troy
|26
|0
|West Carrollton
|25
|5
|New Lebanon
|24
|4
|Springboro
|24
|0
|Northridge
|17
|1
|Vandalia-Butler
|14
|0
|Carroll HS
|14
|0
|Cedar Cliff
|13
|1
|Milton-Union
|12
|3
|Greene County Vocational
|11
|2
|East Dayton Christian
|10
|1
|Dayton Early College Academy
|10
|0
|Warren County Vocational
|10
|0
|Greeneview
|9
|4
|Horizon Science Academy
|8
|3
|Bethel
|8
|2
|Twin Valley
|8
|2
|Upper Valley Career Center
|8
|1
|Miami Valley Career Tech
|8
|1
|Eaton
|7
|1
|Dayton Christian
|6
|3
|Bradford
|5
|1
|Miami East
|4
|2
|St Charles Borromeo
|4
|0
|Covington
|3
|0
|Dayton Leadership Academy
|3
|0
|Dayton Islamic School
|2
|0
|Newton
|2
|0
|Brookville
|2
|0
|Oakwood
|2
|0
|Bishop Leibold East & West
|2
|0
|St Albert The Great
|2
|0
|Archbishop Alter
|2
|0
|Holy Angels
|2
|0
|Legacy Christian Academy
|1
|3
|Summit Academy Xenia
|1
|1
|Incarnation
|1
|1
|Valley View
|1
|1
|Troy Christian Elementary
|1
|0
|Chaminade-Julienne
|1
|0
|Trotwood Prep & Fitness
|1
|0
|Mother Brunner
|1
|0
|Dayton Regional STEM School
|1
|0
|Our Lady Of Rosary
|1
|0
|Miami Valley Academies
|1
|0
|Summit Academy HS Dayton
|1
|0
|St Peter
|1
|0
|Gloria Dei Montessori
|1
|0
|Middletown Christian
|1
|0
|Greene County ESC
|0
|1
|Bethlehem Lutheran
|0
|1
|Montgomery County ESC
|0
|1