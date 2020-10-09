Miamisburg Schools psychologist accused of secretly recording 'suggestive’ images of teen

The teen’s mother told police that Buzzell contacted her during her daughter’s junior or senior year about participating in the testing and that she believed it was a school sponsored program, for which her daughter would be compensated for her time in the form of gift cards, according to an affidavit from Miamisburg police detective Sgt. Jeff Muncy.

The teen said she had eight or nine testing sessions. She received Amazon gift cards ranging from $25 to $150, with the exception of the last session in which she was given $100 cash. All the sessions were held at the Miamisburg Library, except for the last one in Buzzell’s office, she said.

The teen said she never felt uncomfortable about doing the stretching exercises, which Buzzell said were to help relax her and prepare her mind for the testing, she told police. In his office, there was a device on top of his laptop that she said looked like a camera, but which Buzzell insisted was a timer, court documents stated.

She also said there are several other former and current students taking these tests with Buzzell.

Explore Man indicted in mallet attack of teen in Centerville park

In his affidavit, Muncy stated that Buzzell admitted to him that he recorded teen girls without their knowledge, including videos of the teens under the table with his cellphone and using his body camera and iPad to shoot videos that focused on the breast area or buttocks.

Buzzell also is accused of not returning a Dell laptop to the Miamisburg City School District following his resignation last month. However, Buzzell disputes this and said he did return it, according to court records.

Buzzell, who is free on a $100,000 bond, is due Nov. 8 in Miamisburg Municipal Court for a pretrial hearing.