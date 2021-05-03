Miamisburg schools to increase pay for substitute teachers for the first time in more than two decades

Board President Ann Niess agreed, saying approving the raise helps the district stay competitive and shows the district’s appreciation for its substitute teachers.

Superintendent Laura Blessing said the district has 115 substitute teachers available for this school year compared to 158 during the 2019-2020 school year and 151 in the 2018-2019 school year.

Miamisburg has 5,049 students and 414 certificated employees, she said. Asked how many substitute teachers the district wants to employ, Blessing said: “As many as we can.”

Explore Local schools plan for online learning to stay

Of the 16 Montgomery County public school districts serviced by the Montgomery County Educational Service Center, which includes Miamisburg, substitutes are paid anywhere from $75 to $125, ESC spokesman Guy Fogle told this news outlet.

Miamisburg is the latest in a string of districts in the area to raise pay for substitute teachers. West Carrollton schools in January 2020 increased daily pay for them from $90 to $115, the district’s first pay hike for those jobs in six years, school officials said then.

The shortage of qualified substitute teachers that has affected school districts nationwide dates back decades, according to the National Education Association. A little more than 20 years ago, DEA outlined a number of strategies used by Ohio school districts to combat the problem, including giving substitutes bonus money.

Anyone interested in becoming a substitute teacher in Miamisburg school district may contact Heather Wright at hwright@miamisburg.k12.oh.us.