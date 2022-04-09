Middletown residents join ‘Saved by the Belt’ club after serious crash

“Being fresh, young parents when we were looking into car seats, we had no idea what we were looking for,” she said. “When I started doing my research on car seats, I knew I wanted the safest model on the market that fit our needs and, of course, was within our budget.”

The parents-to-be eventually settled on the Britax B6 series seat. Given that the seat kept baby Caspian safe, the Rennakers decided to repurchase the same infant seat following the crash.

Micheala Rennaker reiterated the importance of correct seatbelt use for babies and adults alike.

“We want to remind everyone to wear your seatbelts because it will save your life. Put your child or children in a car seat and secure them properly,” she said. “Defensive driving starts with that first click of the seatbelt.”