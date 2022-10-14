Miller Lane business district rebranding altered with input from stakeholders

“The trustees have decided to move forward with a new, revised scope that would not include any medians which would restrict access to businesses along the corridor,” Vogel said in an email to survey participants.

Explore New Biggby Coffee coming to Brandt Pike near Cloud Park

As a result, the proposed continuous right, northbound turn lane onto Miller Lane from Benchwood Road will not be included in the project, Vogel said.

As of now, the project will move forward with the following improvements:

Lighting along the corridor for increased pedestrian safety

Addition of a roundabout at the intersection of Maxton Road and Miller Lane

Pavement repair and resurfacing on Miller Lane, from Benchwood Road to Little York Road

Dedicated right turn lane from Benchwood Road onto Commerce Center Drive

Landscaping and streetscaping enhancements along entire corridor

Entryway/gateway signage and landscaping

“The township will continue to evaluate potential overpass enhancements, bridge aesthetics, and infield landscaping that could be considered for a future project, but our initial focus is going to be on the internal Miller Lane corridor,” Vogel said.

Explore Wayne reviewing policies following 2 student gun arrests at football games

Vogel said last year that Butler Twp. applied for Ohio Public Works Commission funding to help support the project, however, this funding was tied to the proposed continuous right turn lane onto Miller Lane. With the decision to nix this aspect of the plans, the project no longer qualifies for OPWC funding, Vogel said.

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

Trustees will now work with the Montgomery County Transportation Improvement District to solidify the altered project scope and determine estimated costs, after which LJB Inc. will submit a a new proposal to the township for the project’s design and engineering work.

The township has created a landing page on its website dedicated to the Benchwood Station improvement project. Here, residents can find updates as the project progresses. Construction is tentatively set to begin next year.

According to the site, the Benchwood Station corridor is a critical source of revenue for the township, generating more than $2 million annually through hotel tax, Joint Economic Development Zone income tax and Tax Increment Financing districts. These revenue sources provide funding for township operations and services, and improvements within the district.