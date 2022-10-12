Student arrested for gun possession at Wayne HS football game

HUBER HEIGHTS — For the second time in a month, Huber Heights police arrested an individual last week for possession of a handgun while attending a high school football game.
In an Sunday statement to district families, Huber Heights City Schools Superintendent Jason Enix said the most recent incident, which took place during the last Friday’s home football game against Fairmont, involved a Wayne High School student.
“Officers were notified that a young individual, later determined to be a student, was allegedly in possession of an illegal substance,” the statement reads. “While responding, HHPD discovered that the student was also in possession of a handgun. HHPD immediately arrested the student and cleared the scene without further incident.”
In the incident report, obtained from Huber Heights Police Department by Dayton Daily News, charges against the individual include carrying a concealed weapon and illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance in a school safety zone, both felonies of the fifth degree, as well as a minor misdemeanor drug charge for possession of marijuana.
The report describes the weapon as a green pistol with 18 rounds of ammunition.
This is the second such incident to take place this fall football season at Wayne. The first happened during the Sept. 23 home game against Beavercreek, according to a separate statement to district families dated Tuesday, Sept. 27.
In the statement, Enix said police made contact with a student who was trying to aid another individual in getting into the game without a ticket. Upon checking the student’s bag, the officer discovered a handgun. The police report describes the weapon as a silver pistol with an unloaded magazine.
Charges against this individual include illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance in a school safety zone, a fifth-degree felony; carrying a concealed handgun, a first-degree misdemeanor; and obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Enix described the most recent arrest as an “unfortunate recurrence,” adding that the district has a strict “zero tolerance” policy when addressing these types of issues.
“This is a troubling trend that has the potential to undermine feelings of safety and security in our learning community,” he said. “Our district is committed to the wellbeing of every person that steps onto school property at any time.”
Enix also encouraged district students and families to remember the idea of “see something, say something,” and to use its “Stay Safe, Speak Up” hotline by calling 1-866-listen2me (1-866-547-8362) to report any concerns that may impact students, staff and families within the school community.
