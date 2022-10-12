Student arrested for gun possession at Wayne HS football game

This is the second such incident to take place this fall football season at Wayne. The first happened during the Sept. 23 home game against Beavercreek, according to a separate statement to district families dated Tuesday, Sept. 27.

In the statement, Enix said police made contact with a student who was trying to aid another individual in getting into the game without a ticket. Upon checking the student’s bag, the officer discovered a handgun. The police report describes the weapon as a silver pistol with an unloaded magazine.

Charges against this individual include illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance in a school safety zone, a fifth-degree felony; carrying a concealed handgun, a first-degree misdemeanor; and obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor.

Enix described the most recent arrest as an “unfortunate recurrence,” adding that the district has a strict “zero tolerance” policy when addressing these types of issues.

“This is a troubling trend that has the potential to undermine feelings of safety and security in our learning community,” he said. “Our district is committed to the wellbeing of every person that steps onto school property at any time.”

Enix also encouraged district students and families to remember the idea of “see something, say something,” and to use its “Stay Safe, Speak Up” hotline by calling 1-866-listen2me (1-866-547-8362) to report any concerns that may impact students, staff and families within the school community.