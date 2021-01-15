Miller updates base on COVID-19

COVID-19 in Ohio

“The counties surrounding WPAFB including Miami, Montgomery, Clark and Greene have all stabilized in terms of cases, symptoms and hospitalizations over the last three weeks,” Crowder said.

Although the area outside the base has experienced the spread of COVID-19, WPAFB still has a low transmission rate.

“Even though the vaccine is here, we still need to keep our guard up,” Crowder said. “We still need to maintain those core non-pharmacologic COVID-19 mitigation measures of making sure we wear our masks, making sure we practice physical distancing of 6 feet or greater and making sure we stay within our domicile household.”

Phases of vaccination

Phase 1A: Health care providers and support staff, emergency services and public safety personnel

Phase 1B: Critical national capabilities, personnel deploying overseas and essential support personnel

Phase 2: High-risk beneficiaries

Phase 3: Healthy population

If you are unsure about which vaccination phase you fall under, talk to your mission commanders and health care providers to ensure you receive the vaccine at the right time.

Vaccine administration

There are two different forms of the vaccine. One is manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech, and the other by Moderna. Wright-Patt currently has the Pfizer vaccine.

At this moment, the vaccine is not mandatory and authorized for emergency use only.

“Once your duty section identifies you as an eligible person for the vaccination based on the DOD schema, your unit will coordinate with you on an appointment time to receive the vaccine,” Ocampo said.

Upon arrival at your vaccination appointment, you will go through an initial screening process to ensure you are safe to receive the vaccine. After any last-minute questions or concerns, you will receive it and wait 15 minutes for observation of any negative reactions.

You will then get information about your follow-up appointment 21 days later to receive your second dose of the vaccine.

Effectiveness of vaccine

“Although development of these vaccines were expedited through investment and partnerships by the U.S. government, it is important to know that no shortcuts were taken with regard to vaccine safety and scientific integrity,” Ocampo said. “Almost 70,000 study participants were included in both clinical trials of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, and both studies reported 94 and 95 percent vaccine effectiveness.”

If you are hesitant or have further questions or concerns about the vaccine, speak with your health care providers or people you know who received the vaccine.

“We encourage each of you to look at reputable sources such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” Lyons said. “Talk with knowledgeable and experienced medical staff members to answer any potential questions you may have about the vaccine.”

Those who have spoken to people they trust regarding personal vaccine experiences have shifted their anxieties and hesitancy about it, he added. The vaccine is not only a method to protect yourself and loved ones, but also a weapon in this COVID-19 battle.

“We also need you to protect each other by staying socially connected,” Miller said. “Physically distancing does not mean social disconnection. We need each other to lean on.”

Stay current on updates

Follow the Wright-Patt AFB Facebook page @wpafb to stay up to date with current information on the base and medical center.

To watch the Jan. 13 Facebook town hall, visit www.facebook.com/WPAFB/videos/255706882639230

If you have follow-up questions or concerns, email 88abw.pa@us.af.mil or call 937-522-3252.