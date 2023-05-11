Milton-Union custodian pleads not guilty to child rape charges

Assistant county prosecutor Matthew Joseph asked Wall to continue the cash bond set earlier in county Municipal Court. He asked she take into consideration the age of the alleged victim and the safety of the community.

Defense lawyer Anthony Comunale of Dayton filed a written motion Wednesday to modify the bond. Wall said a hearing on the motion will be held May 24.

In the motion, Comunale said the bond amount is not reasonable and that North is a lifelong county resident, had no criminal record and is not a flight risk. He also stated that the “matters appear to concern allegations previously administratively investigated for which Mr. North was found not responsible.”