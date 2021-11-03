dayton-daily-news logo
Mims leads Bowers in Dayton mayoral race in early results, but race narrows

Dayton City Commissioner Jeff Mims Jr. and Rennes Bowers at a recent candidate forum. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF
Dayton City Commissioner Jeff Mims Jr. and Rennes Bowers at a recent candidate forum. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Local News
By Cornelius Frolik
Updated 9 minutes ago

Jeff Mims Jr. still holds a commanding lead in the Dayton mayoral race over rival Rennes Bowers, but the gap between the candidates has shrunk some as more votes are counted, according to unofficial and partial election results released by the Montgomery County Board of Elections at 9:04 p.m.

Mims has about 68.5% of the vote, while Bowers has about 31.5%, according to the results.

Jeffrey J. Mims Jr. is running for Dayton Mayor. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
Mims, 74, is a two-term city commissioner who was endorsed by the Montgomery County Democratic Party.

He is a former educator and previously has served as the president of the Dayton school board and teachers union.

Bowers, 72, is a 30-year veteran of the Dayton Fire Department who retired as a district chief.

Bowers, a political newcomer, describes himself as a “biblical conservative” and he has talked on the campaign trail about how important his faith is to him.

Rennes Bowers is running for Dayton Mayor. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
Rennes Bowers is running for Dayton Mayor. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Mims and Bowers are competing to lead a city of about 137,645 residents and a government organization with nearly 1,800 employees and a general fund budget of about $186 million.

Mims and Bowers have said that the city needs strong leadership because it faces some significant difficulties and big decisions.

Dayton is at risk of losing millions of dollars in annual revenue because of a shift to remote working, and the city is working on its plan for the $138 million it is receiving in federal rescue funds.

In addition to financial uncertainty, the city also is working through police reforms, and a new police chief starts next month to replace Richard Biehl, who led the department for 13 years.

Mims or Bowers will be the city’s first new mayor since 2013, and the five-member city commission will get between one to three new members, depending on who wins this race and the city commission races.

Conservatives often face an uphill battle in Dayton municipal races.

All four city commission candidates competing for two seats say they are Democrats, and Dayton has more than four times as many voters who are registered Democrats than voters who are registered Republican.

But about 87% of Dayton’s 86,366 registered voters are unclassified (not registered as Democrat or Republican).

About the Author

Cornelius Frolik
