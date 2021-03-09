Minor injury reported after fight leads to shooting outside Jefferson Twp. night club

A person suffered a minor injury after they were grazed by a bullet during a fight in a Jefferson Twp. night club parking lot early Monday morning.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the K9 Club at 5100 Germantown Pike around 1:42 a.m. Monday on a report of a shot fired.
A preliminary investigation revealed multiple people were fighting in the parking lot when an unknown man fired one shot, grazing another person.
Jefferson Twp. medics responded to the scene. The person injured did not request further medical attention, according to the sheriff’s office.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations is continuing to look into the incident.
We will update this story as information is released.