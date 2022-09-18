Mislabeling of frozen beef product leads to nationwide recall

A Texas corporation -- Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition, LLC -- issued a nationwide recall on Saturday for mislabeled (approximately 22,061 pounds) frozen-beef products that contains unexpressed allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).
The frozen-beef products consist of a known dairy allergen of milk that was undeclared on the label, the FSIS said on their website.
In addition, the beef products are also described and labeled as “Korean-Style Beef, but contain a chicken sausage and pepper product, which contains milk,” the department said on the website.
On July 22, the meat products were produced with the following of:
- 9.25-oz. cartons
- “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Korean-Style Beef” label
- Lot code “5246220320″
- A “best if used by” date of 04-18-2023.
If the products have “34622″ at the end of the carton, they are subjected to recall, the FSIS said.
Issues of the product were discovered when customers complained about the containers containing chicken-based products.
These products may be found in a person’s freezer and are urged to not consume them; consumers should toss out the products or return the items back to the place of purchase, according to the department’s announcement on the website.
No confirmed reports of allergy reactions currently exist and if consumers are experiencing any possible symptoms, they are urge to contact a health provider.
For any questions or concern, people should contact Conagra Consumer Care line at 800-672-8152.
