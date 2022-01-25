Missing 16-year-old boy is without needed medication, police say

The Dayton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a critically missing 16-year-old boy.
Christopher Goode has been missing since 4:30 p.m. Monday and was last seen heading toward Cornell Drive in Dayton.
He stands 5 feet, 10 inches, weighs 150 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing brown pants and a gray jacket, according to police.
He is without needed medication and went missing from the 3500 block of Stanford Place, police said.
Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts should call 911.
