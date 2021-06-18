Greene County nonprofit reaching out to people isolated due to pandemic

Burk’s mouth dropped wide open when he heard his sister’s voice from North Carolina read the “13th Story Treehouse” by Andy Griffiths, Platt said.

Just this week, Story Chain’s Stuck-in-Place Initiative hosted sisters Patty Clarke of Atlanta, Georgia; Peggy Sawmiller of Cridersville, Ohio; and Carol White of Sarasota, Florida; for a read-aloud rehearsal and recording session for their sister Josephine Mace of Xenia, who is Platt’s mother-in-law.

Mace’s Alzheimer’s disease makes memory retention a challenge. Mace was present for the recording and her sisters told her stories for nearly an hour. She will get to keep the recording when Platt’s team delivers it at the end of June.

Platt’s goal is to find 100 people to be read to in 2021.

It takes between two and three weeks to get a story recorded. Every reader will be assisted by volunteers, Platt said. Each coaching session takes about 45 minutes, he said. Platt said the group has eight coaching calls next week.

Story Chain is still looking for volunteers. To contact the nonprofit, reach out at contact@story-chain.org or fill out a volunteer form online.