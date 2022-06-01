Monday event will connect job-seekers to manufacturing, technology careers

“The Dayton region is exploding with good-paying jobs that are going unfilled because job seekers either don’t know about them or don’t have the right skill set,” said Kathleen Cleary, Sinclair’s senior vice president for strategic programs.

Many jobs only require a certificate that can be earned in a few months to a year, and as individuals begin working, they can progress to more education and begin to earn more, Cleary said.

“Exploring Careers in Manufacturing and Technology is a tremendous opportunity for attendees to learn about in-demand career fields and make connections with employers,” she said.

Registration for the event is optional, but those who do register will be entered into special giveaway drawings. Registration is available at www.tinyurl.com/june6hiring.