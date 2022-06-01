Monday event will connect job-seekers to manufacturing, technology careers

Sinclair Community College is partnering with Dayton Metro Library for an “Exploring Careers in Manufacturing and Technology” hiring event next week.
The free event, which is open to the public, is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 6 at the Miami Twp. Public Library, 2718 Lyons Road.
Ten area employers, as well as Sinclair faculty, advisors and staff, will help adults of all ages explore in-demand careers and learn how to get on a path toward achieving their goals.
Attendees will have the opportunity to work on resumes, talk to employers, and potentially have an interview on the spot. In addition, experts will talk to participants about what it is like to work in the manufacturing and technology fields.
“Exploring Careers in Manufacturing and Technology” is being held in partnership with Ohio to Work, an initiative funded by JobsOhio in response to the COVID-19 global pandemic to connect employers with the skilled workers they need to help Ohio’s job seekers find meaningful employment.
“The Dayton region is exploding with good-paying jobs that are going unfilled because job seekers either don’t know about them or don’t have the right skill set,” said Kathleen Cleary, Sinclair’s senior vice president for strategic programs.
Many jobs only require a certificate that can be earned in a few months to a year, and as individuals begin working, they can progress to more education and begin to earn more, Cleary said.
“Exploring Careers in Manufacturing and Technology is a tremendous opportunity for attendees to learn about in-demand career fields and make connections with employers,” she said.
Registration for the event is optional, but those who do register will be entered into special giveaway drawings. Registration is available at www.tinyurl.com/june6hiring.
