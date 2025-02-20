Montgomery County begins alternative busing for three local school districts including Dayton

West Carrollton and Mad River started contracting with the MCESC last October, mostly to transport students who are deaf or blind to Columbus-area schools that specialize in those students.

Dayton Public Schools Board of Education unanimously voted for a contract with the MCESC to drive a handful of out-of-the-way students to certain activities, said Branden Calhoun, Dayton Public’s director of fleet services.

“It’s not going to be a huge transportation thing, but it is something moving toward the future,” he said.

Amy Anyanwu, Montgomery County ESC assistant superintendent, said the state focus on using yellow buses as the primary transportation method was a problem due to the current bus driver shortage.

Schools use yellow buses to transport a few students to places like the Montgomery County ESC’s north and south centers, which provide specialized services. Those routes can be expensive, but are necessary and legally required to meet kids' needs.

Instead, the MCESC wanted to transport small groups in nine passenger or less vehicles, which don’t require a driver with a commercial driver’s license.

“The change provides districts with additional options to meet student transportation needs beyond traditional school bus fleets,” Anyanwu said.

Using its share of the funds, MCESC created RideSmart, where the idea is to get trusted, background-checked people, often who work in schools, to help transport students.

Anyanwu said people participating could include educators, parents, community members and independent contractors, who all have to undergo a background check, and they will get paid.

She said each car undergoes an approval process, which includes safety inspections and compliance with school transportation safety regulations.

“The vehicles are primarily owned by the approved drivers, much like rideshare models, but they must meet state and district safety guidelines, just like school vans, before being used in the program,” Anyanwu said.

For example, a Northridge educator who lives in Vandalia might be available to drop off a student who also lives in Vandalia off at the MCESC Learning Center North, which is directly behind Northridge, and take them home at the end of the school day.

The students attending the specialized Columbus schools are being transported in the MCESC’s own vehicles, which have handicapped ramps and other equipment to address disabilities, Anyanwu said.

This idea won’t solve all transportation problems, Anyanwu said, but it should free up regular bus drivers with CDLs so fewer routes go uncovered and save districts some money on transportation.

Chad Wyen, the superintendent of Mad River Schools, said the district would like to continue the partnership with the MCESC as long as they have students attending the Ohio School for the Blind and the Ohio School for the Deaf in Columbus.

He said it has helped the district save money this school year since the ESC is able to provide the service at no cost for the district and provided an alternative to paying a private carrier, which would cost about $169 round trip per student.

“It has helped us meet a unique transportation need,” he said.