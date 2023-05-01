Montgomery County commissioners to name interim recorder after McClain steps down for court job

Montgomery County commissioners on Tuesday will hold a special meeting to appoint an interim county recorder after former recorder Brandon McClain resigned last week to take on a magistrate position at Dayton’s Municipal Court.
McClain was first appointed to the recorder’s office in 2018 after the seat was left vacant following the death of Willis Blackshear Jr. He later was elected to the office that same year, and he was re-elected to the seat in 2020.
“We’re very appreciative of all of the hard work he did,” said Montgomery County Democratic Party chair Mohamed Al-Hamdani. “He’s a model for the rest of the state.”
McClain is a graduate of the University of Dayton School of Law and has worked in private practice and as an attorney with the Montgomery County Public Defender’s Office. He is a veteran, who achieved the rank of sergeant in the Army National Guard.
The Montgomery County commission will hold a special meeting Tuesday afternoon to appoint another person to the recorder’s office until the Montgomery County Democratic Party names a longer-term replacement. The party has 30 days to appoint a person to the seat.
The term left vacant by McClain is set to expire in 2024.
About the Author