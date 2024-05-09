Montgomery County facilities looking toward $122.5 million in projects in next 5 years

Montgomery County assistant county administrator Tyler Small and facilities management director Josselyn Burris presented a five-year capital project plan to the Montgomery County commission on Tuesday morning.

More than $24 million in funding for these proposed projects has been identified. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), in part, provided funding to needed capital projects in the county, Small said.

Small said the county owns and operates up to 60 buildings that encompass more than 1 million square feet.

“We have quite a bit of mechanical challenges,” said Montgomery County Administrator Michael Colbert. “Both that are coming right at us and that we have been fighting.”

Montgomery County facilities capital projects, 2024 to 2028 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 TOTAL Funded $24,678,300 - - - - $24,678,300 Non-critical $150,000 $3,425,000 $7,716,000 $1,045,000 $4,340,000 $16,676,000 Critical $6,111,500 $37,597,500 $25,925,000 $8,025,000 $3,500,000 $81,159,000 $30,939,800 $41,022,500 $33,641,000 $9,070,000 $7,840,000 $122,513,300

The building with the largest proposed project total cost is the Reibold building, which houses offices like Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County and other government and court offices.

This office building has 20 projects proposed for it from this year to 2028, totaling $30.4 million. Work includes renovations and window replacements on several floors in the building, elevator upgrades, and other interior work related to boilers, electricity and air. Also included in the proposal for the office building is $165,000 in security updates and a $750,000 roof renovation.

The Montgomery County administrative building, located on West Third Street, has $24.4 million in proposed work over the next five years. This building houses government offices like the county recorder, auditor, treasurer, commission and the election board.

Work proposed for the administrative building includes renovations to parts of nearly every floor in the 11-story building, the removal of the escalator in the building and work related to the building’s elevators.

Credit: Jim Bebbington Credit: Jim Bebbington

Roughly $1.3 million in parking garage upgrades are also proposed for the two office buildings, proposed to begin next year and to progress through 2028.

The roughly $21 million proposed for Montgomery County Jail includes the behavioral health unit renovation project, estimated at $16.5 million. This project aims to replace 212 general population beds with 100 medical beds and create more space for detoxing and medical needs.

Other work planned at the jail between 2025-2027 includes the replacement of boilers, air flow, elevators and electrical panels, as well as $100,000 in repair work to exterior concrete, among other proposals.

Dozens of other projects have been proposed, too, for the county’s parks, the sheriff’s administrative building, the regional dispatch center, the coroner’s crime lab, Stillwater Center, the Juvenile Justice Center and more.

The county will look into funding options on the state and federal level, and in coming years, larger allocations should be considered in the annual budget for capital projects, Colbert said.

Last year, the Montgomery County commission passed a $1 billion budget for the county.

“Our employees and the public deserve buildings they can feel safe in,” said commissioner Judy Dodge.