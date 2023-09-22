Major renovation project announced for Montgomery County Jail

Montgomery County officials announced plans for a $20 million renovation project at Montgomery County Jail that will create more than 100 medical beds for inmates.

“A county jail is the mirror image of what’s going on in the community,” said Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck. “Like many jails across the country, Montgomery County has seen a significant increase in the individuals being incarcerated with severe medical issues.”

Montgomery County officials and other leaders gathered Friday at the county administrative building in downtown Dayton to discuss renovations planned for the county’s jail.

The renovation will be covered by American Rescue Plan Act funds and opioid settlement money.

Montgomery County Administrator Michael Colbert said the county hopes to begin construction in late 2024. A request for qualifications will be discussed during next Tuesday’s commission meeting.

The county hired Levin Porter Architects to provide initial plans that would allow space in the jail to provide detox and suicide prevention treatment, medical care, as well as better manage the intake and booking of juveniles.

With space downtown at a premium, the planned changes to the jail will all be made within the current facility, without adding any square footage, according to county officials.

The jail will be cutting 226 general population beds and adding 100 medical and behavioral health needs beds as a part of the renovation. The jail currently only has 12 medical beds in the entire facility.

Montgomery County Commission President Debbie Lieberman said the county’s plan for the future of the jail has been six years in the making and included input from a behavioral health taskforce and the Montgomery County Justice Committee.

