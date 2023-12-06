Montgomery County approves $1B budget: Here’s where the money is going

“This means there’s certain things we’re not going to be able to do,” Colbert said. “But there’s going to be some great things that we are going to be able to do.”

Total county revenue for 2024 is budgeted at $1.04 billion, up 5.5% — $52.6 million — over 2023. The county’s $223 million general fund, too, will see a boost from a 26% increase in property taxes, a 4.3% increase in sales tax revenue and a 44.9% increase in investment income, county officials said on Tuesday.

Expenses for the county are expected to total $1.03 billion, a 5.7% increase. County officials pointed to a 6-8% rise in health insurance costs and $27.5 million in environmental services capital projects as part of the increase. Personnel costs, like pay and benefits for county workers, will total $370.3 million.

Colbert said residents’ water and sewer rates will remain the same for 2024, with no increase coming to those fees for the fifth year straight.

“We continue to have low debt and high credit ratings,” Colbert said. “We are able to balance the budget without increasing water and sewer service rates.”

Social services

Social services funding for Montgomery County in 2024 will total $443.4 million, and 35% ($155.2 million) of this allocation funds the Montgomery County Department of Job and Family Services.

The social services budget is offset by the passing of dedicated levies. These levies, combined with state and federal funding, provide $349.5 million for services such as homeless solutions, food equity and elder care.

“The social services allocations are absolutely vital for our community,” said Commissioner Carolyn Rice. “Combined with the critical Social Services Levy funding, we are able to provide programs and services that benefit everyone in the county.”

Roughly 33% of social services funding will also go to Human Services Planning and Development. This department supports committees such as Homeless Solutions, Reentry and Family and Children First Councils.

The Montgomery County Department of Developmental Disabilities was allocated 13.2% of the social services funding.

The commission allocated $17 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding this year to the developmental disabilities office after it declared a fiscal emergency. Colbert said more work is needed.

“The work that is going on in Developmental Disabilities is second to none in our county,” Colbert said. “But we need to continue to advocate for more funding.”

Law enforcement

Judicial and law enforcement funding makes up 22.1% ($227.5 million) of the county’s budget, coming in as the second highest allocation.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has the largest slice of that pie, with $72.8 million in funding allocated to the department.

Law enforcement county funds next year will not go toward the $20 million jail renovation project: that will be funded through opioid settlement money and ARPA dollars. Work on the jail is expected to start sometime next year, according to county officials.

This portion of the budget also funds the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court’s general division ($17 million); the prosecutor’s office ($14.1 million); the Clerk of Courts ($11.4 million) and the coroner’s office ($7.8 million).

General government

The third largest allocation — $175.4 million, or 17% of the 2024 budget — goes to governance and debt. Nearly 60% of this funding goes to administrative services.

Other government offices receive county funding under this allocation. This includes $20.4 million for the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office, $6.3 million for the Montgomery County Treasurer’s Office, $5 million for the Montgomery County Board of Elections and $1.8 million for the Montgomery County Recorder’s Office.

Environmental services and public works

Coming in at 16.2% of the total county budget, or $167.3 million, is the Environment and Public Works program.

Montgomery County Environmental Services will have $145.5 million under this fund, while the Montgomery County Engineer’s Office will receive $20.2 million. Other funding will be used for Soil and Water Conservation, as well as facilities and non-departmental costs.

It covers Montgomery County Environmental Services projects (including water and sewer infrastructure, solid waste and recycling), as well as county engineer infrastructure projects like bridge replacements and road resurfacing.

Other highlights

Roughly $14.8 million in funding will go toward commissioner initiative projects.

This will include $4 million to Preschool Promise, a program that helps children get ready for kindergarten by helping their families find and pay for preschool education.

Another $3.2 million will help adults and youth with job training and employment opportunities.

Another commissioner initiative is $2.5 million toward Economic Development Government (ED/GE) grants.

“We will continue to make this region attractive to employers, and because we are willing to invest in businesses that bring new jobs and retain jobs in the region, we think ED/GE grants are a good incentive for corporations worldwide,” said Montgomery County commission president Debbie Lieberman.