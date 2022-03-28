Montgomery County JFS seeks consultant to measure COVID impact

This initiative will use American Rescue Plan Act funding to analyze data obtained since the beginning of the pandemic “for potential improvements to the workflows that affect customer support and case processing in the operations of our Family Assistance and Children Services divisions,” according to Kevin Lavoie, assistant director of communications.

He said the vendor that’s selected will examine how workflows can better serve clients and staff. The vendor will take into consideration snapshots of staffing levels, cases handled during the pandemic and other data.