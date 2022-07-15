BreakingNews
Montgomery County moves to high COVID community level
Montgomery County moves to high COVID community level

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has elevated Montgomery County’s COVID-19 community level to high.

The designation came following a recent increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the county, according to Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County.

In the past week, Montgomery County’s two-week incident case rate increased from 436.3 per 100,000 people to 498.4 per 100,000. The case incident rate is 8.5 times higher compared to this time last year, according to Public Health.

“As we move through the various phases of this pandemic it is important for us to make adjustments to the precautions that we take,” said Jennifer Wentzel, Montgomery County Health Commissioner.

The CDC advises people in counties with a high coronavirus community level to do the following:

  • Wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status
  • Stay up to day with COVID vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms of COVID
People who are immunocompromised or at a high risk for severe illness should talk to their health care providers about additional precautions and possible treatment plans if they test positive for the virus.

Montgomery County joined Greene County, which was elevated to a high community level last week. As of Friday, there are nine counties in Ohio with a high COVID community level.

Butler, Miami and Warren counties have a low community level and Champaign, Clark, Darke and Preble counties has a medium community level, according to the CDC.

