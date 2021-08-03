Montgomery County orders emergency closure of unsafe bridge

Montgomery County has taken emergency action to close a deteriorating and dangerous bridge over Bear Creek on Huffman Road in Jefferson Twp.
Structural damage to the bridge that carries about 200 vehicles a day between South Diamond Mill Road and Lutheran Church Road was identified late last week and the bridge was immediately closed to traffic, said Montgomery County Engineer Paul Gruner.
The bridge was topped 15 to 20 years ago with a latex-modified concrete overlay that has failed, revealing greater deterioration to the slab structure below, Gruner said.
“The concrete was just gravel underneath,” Gruner said.
The bridge will remain closed indefinitely as the county investigates whether it can be rehabilitated or if a replacement needs to be built, Gruner said.
While the county has about 30 bridges beyond their lifespans, “this was not on our radar,” Gruner said.
Montgomery County commissioners approved on Tuesday an emergency closure of Huffman Road in the area of the bridge.