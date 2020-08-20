JUST IN: Montgomery County prosecutor will no longer review officer-involved shooting cases

Heck also said the executive committee of the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association voted to support a proposal to require outside investigators and outside prosecutors to be used in cases in which police use lethal force.

The executive committee voted to support this proposal in June after a lengthy debate, according to the association’s newsletter.

“There is no question that prosecutors can do their jobs fairly and with integrity and are perfectly capable of recognizing their own conflicts,” says the group’s July newsletter. “Our support for the proposal instead recognizes that there is a bigger picture issue of public confidence in the law should be addressed to promote faith in the justice system.”

At the time the revised policy was announced last month, four officer-involved shootings were either under investigation by a law enforcement agency or were under review by Heck’s office, according to a spokesman for the office

“All four of those cases have been assigned to special prosecutors from other counties,” he said.