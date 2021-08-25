dayton-daily-news logo
X

Montgomery County solid waste station reopens following police investigation

Montgomery County Environmental Services Solid Waste Transfer Station is closed Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 24, 2021, until further notice for an active police investigation. Jim Noelker / Staff
Caption
Montgomery County Environmental Services Solid Waste Transfer Station is closed Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 24, 2021, until further notice for an active police investigation. Jim Noelker / Staff

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Local News
By Kristen SpickerJen Balduf - Staff Writer
12 minutes ago

The Montgomery County Environmental Services Solid Waste Transfer station has reopened following a police investigation that closed the facility Tuesday afternoon.

The transfer station on Encrete Lane in Moraine is operating with normal hours, according to a spokesperson for the county.

It’s not clear what prompted the investigation Tuesday.

ExploreRELATED: Police investigation closes Montgomery County solid waste transfer station

Around 3:30 p.m., the county sent out a notice that the transfer station was closed until further notice due to a police investigation.

There was nothing at the facility that was hazardous to the public, said Moraine police dispatchers. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Morane and Kettering police departments were the agencies involved in the investigation.

Unmarked police vehicles were at the facility Tuesday afternoon, and officers were seen wearing plastic footies.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is released.

In Other News
1
AFRL awards companies $200 million to protect avionics from cyber...
2
Kettering design college has record enrollment mark
3
Residents: Vacant home demolition should be Dayton’s top priority for...
4
Kettering updates COVID protocol: Students must wear masks in classroom
5
Cedarville University updates COVID protocols, strongly encourages...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top