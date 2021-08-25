Montgomery County solid waste station reopens following police investigation

The Montgomery County Environmental Services Solid Waste Transfer station has reopened following a police investigation that closed the facility Tuesday afternoon.
The transfer station on Encrete Lane in Moraine is operating with normal hours, according to a spokesperson for the county.
It’s not clear what prompted the investigation Tuesday.
Around 3:30 p.m., the county sent out a notice that the transfer station was closed until further notice due to a police investigation.
There was nothing at the facility that was hazardous to the public, said Moraine police dispatchers. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Morane and Kettering police departments were the agencies involved in the investigation.
Unmarked police vehicles were at the facility Tuesday afternoon, and officers were seen wearing plastic footies.
