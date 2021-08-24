dayton-daily-news logo
Police investigation closes Montgomery County solid waste transfer station until further notice

Montgomery County Environmental Services Solid Waste Transfer Station in Moraine was closed Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 24, 2021, until further notice due to an active police investigation. Jim Noelker/ Staff
By Chris StewartJen Balduf - Staff Writer
A police investigation has led to the closure of the Montgomery County Environmental Services Solid Waste Transfer station until further notice.

The county is diverting haulers from the transfer station at 1001 Encrete Lane in Moraine to other transfer stations in the area, said Deb Decker, director of communications for Montgomery County.

Moraine police dispatch said there is nothing hazardous to the public at the transfer station, and that the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Moraine and Kettering police departments are at the facility.

