Montgomery County to host job fair tomorrow

The Montgomery County Workforce Development Services is hosting its fall job fair will be hosted tomorrow.
Nearly 100 local employers are scheduled to attend the job fair, which is from noon to 4 p.m. at the Sinclair Conference Center at 444 W. Third St. in Dayton.
“This is a great opportunity for job seekers to meet with employers and explore available jobs,” the Montgomery County Workforce Development Services said via a press release.
An on-site set up by The Mobile Workforce Unit will be available where staff will help review resumes, print additional copies of resumes and offer other assistance.
A full list of participating companies and jobs is available here.
