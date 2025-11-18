Montgomery County to raise water, sewer rates by 5% each year through 2030

For the average household, quarterly water utility charges are expected to increase from about $98.40 this year to $104.40 next year, while sewer charges are expected to increase from $113.30 to $117.85.

Combined quarterly charges for these utilities are expected to increase by about $10.50 next year; $11.10 in 2027; $11.65 in 2028; $12.30 in 2029; and $12.90 in 2030.

“We really haven’t had a rate increase since 2022,” Hilliard said. “Even with these increases, our rates have risen slower than other, nearby areas.”

The rate increase will help fund $248 million in planned infrastructure improvements over the next five years, officials said.

Dayton’s water costs have increased 50% since 2018, and Dayton sewer costs have gone up 31% in the last five years, Hilliard said.

Officials say water infrastructure upgrades can help prevent expensive water line breaks. The county had nearly 400 breaks last year that cost the county more than $5 million to repair.

Hilliard said replacing one mile of 8-inch water main costs around $1.5 million. The county has invested more than $205 million into the water and sewer systems since 2018.

Montgomery County Commissioner Carolyn Rice said the smart thing to do is invest in the system before troubles arise.

“We’re not waiting until stuff breaks,” she said.

