Montgomery County’s Stillwater Center Holiday Giving Tree shines on for 2024 campaign

The Stillwater Center is an intermediate care facility that serves as a home for more than 100 Montgomery County residents with severe to profound developmental disabilities and/or significant medical needs.

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

The giving tree with tags that point citizens to the virtual tree is in the Montgomery County Administration Building lobby, at 451 W. Third St., Dayton.

“For the past two years, every gift tag has been claimed, and we’re hopeful this continues for a third year in a row. It’s truly a testament to the generosity of our community,” said Dr. Michelle Pierce-Mobley, Stillwater Center Director, in a press release.

Stillwater Center serves residents who are toddlers through seniors in their 80′s. Each tag features a resident’s top three wishes.

Common wishes vary from toys, puzzles, books, robes and slippers or other gift sets.

“We’re dedicated to sharing the magic of the holiday season with Stillwater Center residents. We’re forever grateful for the generosity of Montgomery County neighbors, which allows us to do that,” said Stillwater Center Program Manager Bryan Bailey in a press release. “Their kindness ensures every Stillwater Center resident has something to open up for Hanukkah or on Christmas morning.”

Items must be new, unwrapped and labeled with the resident’s initials. Gifts must be dropped off or shipped to 8100 N. Main St., Dayton, OH 45415 by Friday, Dec. 6.

If you have questions or issues during registration, contact Shanda Sulfridge by email at sulfridges@mcohio.org or at 937-890-0646.

“When you see them getting things that they like, things that they need, things that they want for Christmas, just seeing the joy on their face, in their eyes, it’s very heartwarming. It’s very meaningful,” Sulfridge said.