Moraine hires new finance director

Moraine City Council voted Thursday to approve hiring Williams. “We are excited that Mrs. Williams has agreed to join the city of Moraine,” Mayor Teri Murphy said in a statement issued Friday.

Williams’ annual salary in the new role is $117,145, according to the city of Moraine. In addition, she will receive “periodic cost-of-living adjustments or percentage pay increases granted on an across-the-board basis to non-union city officials and employees,” according to an employment agreement.

“I look forward to joining the city of Moraine and am excited to work with the city staff to continue the superior service that we provided to our citizens and businesses,” Williams said in a statement.

Don Buczek, Moraine’s former finance director, served in the role for more than five years before leaving last July to become finance director for Washington Twp. Serving as acting finance director since then was deputy finance director Lora Perry.

Robin McClure, Fairborn’s interim city manager and human resources director, said Williams was “appreciated for all her years of dedicated service.”