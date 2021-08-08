Man arrested at Moraine motel after alleged bomb threat

A man is in custody on a parole violation and could face additional charges after police say hostage negotiators spent several hours talking him out of a Moraine motel room.
A little before 8 a.m. an officer on a routine patrol came across a vehicle, which Sgt. Andy Parish with Moraine Police Department said was stolen in Dayton.
Officers traced the possible drivers of that vehicle to a room at the Relax Inn, on South Dixie Drive.
Parish said that officers tried to make contact with the people and they were “immediately confronted with threats of violence and allegations of guns and bombs in the rooms.”
“That’s when we backed out and contacted the regional SWAT team,” Parish said.
No guns or bombs were found. He said hostage negotiators communicated with the man in the room about three hours back and forth.
Parish said the man eventually came out of the motel room and surrendered peacefully, along with a woman who was in the room with him.
Parish described the woman as an accomplice and said she was taken into custody and they are investigating possible charges.
The man is in custody on a warrant alleging a parole violation. Police are investigating him for possible additional crimes, which he may be formally charged with later.