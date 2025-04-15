Moraine sex offender accused of downloading child sexual abuse material

Breaking: Fairfield Commons Mall to be sold; parent company sees mass layoffs

A Moraine sex offender is facing charges after a law enforcement task force tip that he downloaded child sexual abuse material.

Zachary Simmons, 37, was indicted Tuesday on seven counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor and 16 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

At the time of writing Simmons was not in the Montgomery County Jail, and is scheduled to be arraigned April 29.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force sent a tip to Moraine police that Simmons had downloaded child sexual abuse material on April 12, 2024. None of the images were of victims of children known to Simmons, they said.

Simmons is a registered sex offender, the prosecutor’s office said.

