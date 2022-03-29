Moraine to embark on $1.6 million road project on major corridor

Explore Moraine to crack down on illegal parking on city streets

The project also allows for the encouragement of additional investment by Moraine’s existing businesses and future prospects, Davis said.

The Dryden Road north project also will complete pavement reconstruction at the intersections of the Interstate 75 interchange ramps and at the intersection with Arbor Boulevard and address isolated curb repairs and ADA-ramp installations.

The remainder of the roadway corridor will be milled and resurfaced, with failed concrete base joints repaired as needed. The project also will infill sidewalk on the west side of Dryden Road between Kreitzer Road and the existing sidewalk to the north. That sidewalk will connect bus stops for improved transportation options.

The traffic signal at the intersection with East River Road will be reconstructed to improve visibility of the signal to motorists and to remove the existing support pole from the sidewalk.

Moraine acquired the necessary right of way properties early last year at a cost of $16,400, including services. The project is expected to begin in the second quarter and wrap up toward the end of the year.

The city first started planning it in 2015, with application filing taking place in 2016.

Moraine City Council unanimously voted last Thursday to approv a contract with John R. Jurgensen Co. for the project for nearly $1.4 million.