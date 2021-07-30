More than 1,000 cases of COVID reported in Ohio for 4th day in a row

The day a death is reported does not reflect the day the death occurred. Death data can fluctuate because some states do not regularly report death certificate data to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics.

Sixty-four hospitalizations were recorded in the last day, bringing Ohio’s total to 61,897. In the last three weeks, Ohio averaged 48 hospitalizations a day.

The state reported seven ICU admissions, slightly above its 21-day average of five.

As of Friday, nearly 49.25% of Ohioans have had at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, according to ODH.